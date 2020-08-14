2,884 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 151,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CONMED by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CONMED by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 469,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

