$306.49 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report $306.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.71 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $511.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,577.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,610 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

