31,893 Shares in International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International General Insuranc in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $6.50 on Friday. International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

