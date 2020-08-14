32,521 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

