3,300 Shares in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 640.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

