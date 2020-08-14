4,147 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,528,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 301,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT opened at $47.47 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.32.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,518. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.