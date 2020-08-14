4,501 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 20.63. The firm has a market cap of $976.40 million, a P/E ratio of 601.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

