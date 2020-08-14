500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.67. 500.com shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 37,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 1,781.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 500.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 500.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 500.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

