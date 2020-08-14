52,926 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.71.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.