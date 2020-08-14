$65.05 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce sales of $65.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $236.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.75 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $227.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 160,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.22 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.