$65.05 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce sales of $65.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $236.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.75 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $227.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 160,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.22 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

