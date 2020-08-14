$683.60 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $683.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $310.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.62. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $322.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.57.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.