$77.87 Million in Sales Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $77.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.74 million and the highest is $79.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $281.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.86 million to $286.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $318.17 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $11.57 on Friday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

