8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

NYSE EGHT opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.96. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. Equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,116 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 8X8 by 551.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 2,464,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 985.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 957,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 869,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $14,298,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $9,842,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

