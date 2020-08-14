$96.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $96.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $82.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $379.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $381.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $413.20 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $417.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

