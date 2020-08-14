ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

