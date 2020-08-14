Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 370,165 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Dawson James raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

