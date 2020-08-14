Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of ADAP opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gavin Wood acquired 33,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,402. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.