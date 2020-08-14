Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AJRD opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

