AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Raised to $35.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

