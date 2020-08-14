Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,900 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 2,744,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 615.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $12.44 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

