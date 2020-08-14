Allied Esports Entertainment Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77).

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.96%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AESE. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

AESE stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 311,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $662,461.95. Also, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $386,141.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,295 shares of company stock worth $2,209,577. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

