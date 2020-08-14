Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.9% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,397.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

