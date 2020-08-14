Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,022.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,397.92. The company has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

