Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,523.9% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,022.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,397.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

