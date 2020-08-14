Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $37.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $152.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $153.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170.70 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $192.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 50,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,916,176 shares of company stock worth $258,260,364 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bill.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $104.79.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.