Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce $6.25 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $6.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.70 and the lowest is ($2.19). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.93) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 423.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.37) to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.78) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 221.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $11,606,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 91.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

