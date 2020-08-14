Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $262.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.55 million to $265.30 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $250.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 41.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

