ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $319.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $526,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

