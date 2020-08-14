ANSYS’s (ANSS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $305.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.62.

ANSS opened at $308.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $319.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

