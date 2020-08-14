Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine Sells 5,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Appian by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

