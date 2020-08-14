Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

