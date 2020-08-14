Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,412 shares of company stock worth $705,305. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

