Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,653,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $89.50 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

