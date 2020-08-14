Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will report $9.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.42 million, with estimates ranging from $62.84 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.54.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.