Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.79

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $137.79 and traded as low as $80.10. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 200,113 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 188.40 ($2.46).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.66.

About Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.