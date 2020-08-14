Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 115.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

