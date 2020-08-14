Asure Software’s (ASUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ASUR stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 42.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

