Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Athene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meru Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 146.5% in the second quarter. Meru Capital Group LP now owns 175,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9,018.0% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608,979 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at $5,213,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at $20,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

