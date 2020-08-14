Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Athersys stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -1.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 140,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 40,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athersys during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Athersys during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

