Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACBI. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shantella E. Cooper acquired 4,200 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

