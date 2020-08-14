Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 522,566 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.88 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

