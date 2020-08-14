Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of BMO opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

