Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.