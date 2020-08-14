Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

BRY opened at $4.58 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 113,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.