BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. BG Staffing has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

