BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $728.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 53,981.51%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.