Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.