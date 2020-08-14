Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to $2.25

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.78.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

