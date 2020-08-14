B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.