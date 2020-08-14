Bo Hans Olof Landin Sells 7,027 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $378,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,084.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TKR opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 107.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Timken by 71.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.